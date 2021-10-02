Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NYSE C opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

