Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Lowered by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

PUMP stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ProPetro by 61.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 337,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 596,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

