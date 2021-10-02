Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

