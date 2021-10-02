QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in QCR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

