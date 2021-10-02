Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Cap of $15.30 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $41,927.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.97 or 0.06914859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.01136742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00532539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00467655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00294413 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,986,365 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

