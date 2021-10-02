QuarkChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.42 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $130.28 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

