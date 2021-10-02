R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,202 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

NYSE:RRD opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $694,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.