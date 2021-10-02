Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the August 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. 448,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

