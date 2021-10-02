RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of RadNet worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.