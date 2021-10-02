Rage Fan Hits Market Capitalization of $903,782.80 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $903,782.80 and $12,687.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

