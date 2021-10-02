Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

