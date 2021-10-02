Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 141.1% in September

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on RPID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of RPID stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.