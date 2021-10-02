RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 1.4%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $978.85 and last traded at $979.05. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $992.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,038.97 and its 200-day moving average is $926.54.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.