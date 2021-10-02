Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.55 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Raydium has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $804.45 million and approximately $217.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $11.32 or 0.00023604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,071,389 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

