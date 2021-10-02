Raymond James Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $145.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE:WCC opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

