Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.40.

WFG opened at C$107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.77.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8900009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 1.70%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

