Raymond James Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 656,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

