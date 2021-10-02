Raymond James Trims Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Target Price to C$3.25

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

TSE CFF opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.