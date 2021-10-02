Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

UTG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,046. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

