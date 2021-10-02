Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.60

Record plc (LON:REC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 76.74 ($1.00). Record shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 197,222 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.68.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

