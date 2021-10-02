Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.27. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 5,191 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

