Redd (RDD) Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

