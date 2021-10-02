Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder Acquires 50,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. On average, analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

