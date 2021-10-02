Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 98.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.