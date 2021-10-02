RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $69,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RNR stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

