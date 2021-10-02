Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 1,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of -130.56 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
