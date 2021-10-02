Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

