Reviewing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -91.49% -66.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.72%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 429.13 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -3.05

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

