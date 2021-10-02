Reviewing Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 32.60% 10.23% 4.57% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.40 $347.40 million $3.58 12.65 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.06 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.22

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.