Reviewing Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) & Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.36% 18.93% 14.86% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 3 3 0 2.00 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $71.89, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 4.53 $521.87 million $4.63 10.20 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

