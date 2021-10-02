Reviewing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.34, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.98 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -10.04 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.42 -$6.10 billion $0.35 94.63

Vermilion Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87% Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

