Revomon Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $31.71 million and $852,015.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

