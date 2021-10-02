ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 10,275,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.40. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

