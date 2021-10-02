Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.