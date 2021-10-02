Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

