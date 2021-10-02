Rhumbline Advisers Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Home Bancorp worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.