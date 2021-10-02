Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $379,000 Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $10.22 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

