Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CURI. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 206.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.77 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

