Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,260 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Insurance were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 195,892 shares of company stock valued at $643,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.