RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

