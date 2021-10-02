Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 700 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 273.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 450,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,245 shares of company stock worth $2,931,665 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

