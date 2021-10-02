Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1,085.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 97,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

