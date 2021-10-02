Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.