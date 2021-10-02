Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $30,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

