Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $36,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

