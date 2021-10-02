Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $729.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

