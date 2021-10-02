Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00107280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00148397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,115.85 or 1.00419575 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.14 or 0.07035695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.