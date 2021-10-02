RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 14.66, but opened at 15.49. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.70, with a volume of 16,817 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

