Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$76.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MX opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.57. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.