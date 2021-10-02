Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $156.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.53.

KMX stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of CarMax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

